Annie Ruth "Polly" Jenkins went to her heavenly home on June 18, 2020. She was born in Vass, NC on March 8, 1935 to Doc and Bertie Hudson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer R. Jenkins and five brothers and two sisters.

Left to carry on her legacy are son and daughter- in- law, Stephen R. And Sherie Jenkins, daughter, Gaye Welch, two grandchildren, Lauren Gunnel- Beck and husband Scott, and Dustin Jenkins. Also, two great granddaughter s, Eve and Ema Gunnell- Beck, several nieces and nephews, and a special sister- in- law, Hazel Hudson.

She moved to Hillsville, Va. In 1955 and was a very active member of Fairview Presbyterian Church. She served as President of the Presbyterian Women's Group for many years and was the first woman elder in the church. She was active in several civic organizations and was very well known for her delicious baked goods and helping others in need. She never did anything for recognition but because she knew God had led her to do these good deeds. She always said, "With God I can do all things without Him I can do nothing".

A graveside service with burial following will be held Monday ,June 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Wilkinson Cemetery in Hillsville, Virginia with Pastor Kevin Campbell officiating and Pastor Grace Kim leading the Zoom service which can be accessed by dialing 1-929-205-6099 and entering passcode 977920640# or online by https://us02web.zoom.us/j/977920640. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to grant her wish by donating to the Carroll Christmas Fund. Mailing address is Carroll Christmas Fund 235 West Stuart Drive Hillsville, Va. 24343 or online at https://www.facebook.com/Carroll-Christmas-Fund-623815167662618/.

The family would like to thank Mountain Valley Hospice and Ideal Florist for their services. Also, thanks for all the cards, calls and food and support from friends and neighbors. Vaughan - Guynn-McGrady Funeral Home in Hillsville, VA is serving the family.

A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com.