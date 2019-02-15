ANNITA ALLEN HAVEMANN

FORMERLY OF FANCY GAP, HILLSVILLE AND RADFORD - Annita Allen Havemann was called to her heavenly home on February 14th, 2019.

She was born October 11, 1930 in Fancy Gap, Virginia to the late Troy Allen and Kate Branscomb Allen.

Annita attended Brookmore Elementary School in Fancy Gap and Hillsville High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Radford College and a Master of Arts Degree from the University of Florida.

Annita worked at Cape Canaveral, FL and later continued her employment with Rockwell International after moving to Anaheim, CA where she resided and attended Zion Lutheran Church for over 50 years.

Annita married Russell Havemann in 1957, and as Russ often said, "I asked her to go steady and she said 'no,' so I asked her to marry me. " They had four children: Russell "Rusty" (Judy), Diana "Dautie" (Gene), Kathryn "Kathy" (David) and Delta "Darlene" who predeceased her parents in 2000. In addition they had seven grandchildren: Jessica, Nicole, Lindsay (Drew), Stephen (Laura), Jacob, Rebecca and Jonathan (Morgan).

Other survivors are sister Lucille Allen Cruise (Bob), sister Elizabeth Allen Howlett and Aunt Delta Branscomb Bolen.