Ardath Marie Edmonds Sawyers Bryant, 86, of Hillsville

Anyone who knew Ardath knew she loved the Lord, and her family and friends, gardening, flowers, cooking and singing. Ardath was born and grew up in the Dugspur community in a family of eleven.

At age sixteen she "accepted the Lord as her Savior" and was baptized in the Silver Leaf Presbyterian Church by Rev. Stafford M. Query. Many today still remember the Christmas plays and V.B.S. programs she directed and participated in while there.

At age twenty-one she married Hansel Sawyers and they lived in Bluefield, Va., where they operated a grocery store, East End Grocery, for fourteen years. While there they had two children, Rhonda and Ronald. In 1969, the family moved back to Carroll County and resided in the Jot'em Down/Red Hill community, where they had a small farm. Upon their move back, Ardath transferred her church membership to Fairview Presbyterian Church where she served in many capacities: held office in the Women of the Church (PWs), served as Elder, adult Sunday School teacher/treasurer, youth leader, VBS teacher, helped to cook for many church suppers/fund raisers, and sang in the choir until her health prevented her from attending.

Ardath was employed at the Corner Restaurant in Hillsville and later at Webb Furniture in Galax, Va. where she retired. One the side, she enjoyed gardening, always putting out a big garden and then canning for the winter. The name Ardath means "field of flowers" which was very appropriate because she was known for her love of growing many varieties of flowers and especially roses. She provided arrangements for Sunday worship services for many years as well as for numerous showers, weddings, and special events and for the sick and shut ins. Growing up in a big family she learned to cook at an early age. She enjoyed cooking and those who sat down at her table enjoyed eating. In her home she hosted pancake suppers, fish frys, holiday and birthday dinners, and many Sunday dinners with family and friends. Everyone loved eating at Ardath's and enjoyed the fellowship.

Ardath will be missed by her family and friends but will be remembered as one who was dedicated and served her Lord to the best of her ability. She was a devoted Christian, faithful wife, loving mother and grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a very caring person always ready to help anyone if she possibly could.

Ardath went to her heavenly home to be with Jesus and family and friends already there. She went peacefully while at the hospice house in Dobson, N.C. on October 12th. She was preceded in death by husbands, Hansel Sawyers (40 years) and James "Jim" Bryant (7 years); her parents Norman and Dean Edmonds; sister Mabel Hayes; brothers: Nelson "Harry" Edmonds, Rush Edmonds, Paul Edmonds, Cecil Edmonds, and Arthur "Jack" Edmonds; and recently by a niece, Jenny Goad, whom she helped to raise.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Jerry Anderson and a son and daughter-in-law, Ronald and Ocie Sawyers. Four Grandchildren: Jennifer (Brett) Bunn, Brian Anderson, Michelle Royal, and Michael Sawyers. Four great grandchildren: Vivian Bunn, Ephraim Bunn, Courtney Royal, and Cody Royal. One sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Norman Goad, and one brother, John Edmonds.

Family received friends at Fairview Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, October14 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. and a graveside service followed at the McMillian Cemetery at Fancy Gap. In leu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fairview Presbyterian Church in memory of Ardath. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.