Dr. Arden Nelson Huff of Dugspur, Virginia, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Twin County Regional Hospital at 85 years of age. He is survived by his wife, Ann Jones Huff and two daughters, Jane Huff Austin and Jean Ann Huff Muse. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Harrison Jake Muse, Cooper Muse, Mallory Pearl Austin Smith and Morgan Austin; one great-granddaughter, Kairi Smith; as well as son-in-law, Ed Austin. The Huff's have numerous other family members and friends that are much beloved.
Dr. Huff was preceded in death by parents, Harrison T. Huff and Pearlie Jennings Huff and six brothers and sisters. He was the youngest born and the last of all that family.
Dr. Huff was a professor emeritus at Virginia Tech and was well-known across the state and nation as a leading educational extension specialist for the livestock, meats, and equine programs. He co-coached dozens of multi-championship 4-H livestock and horse judging teams. He received numerous state and national awards. Dr. Huff served two years in the U.S. Army and was a patriot. He was a member of the Ft. Chiswell Church of Christ.
Private funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady at 4:00 PM with Steve Canup and Morris Witten officiating. The family are also welcomed at the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00 until 4:00 PM prior to the service. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville V.F.W. Grover King Post 1115. Burial will be private in the Bethany Cemetery. The family requests no flowers, food items, nor donations be made and suggest that everyone express farewells and thoughts in their own way. A special thank you to everyone and "we wish you well" is expressed by the family. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020