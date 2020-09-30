Arnida Irene Wilson, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 29, 1927 to the late Joseph and Mallie Midkiff.

Growing up in Fancy Gap, VA, Arnida enjoyed helping her parents on their farm. She had fond memories of working alongside her father in the fields planting cabbage. She told many stories of how hard working on the farm was, but she always made it clear that she loved that time with her dad. After completing high school, she attended Radford University and received a teaching certificate. Arnida taught for one year at Pine Branch School in Fancy Gap. At the end of that school year, she traveled to Columbia, MD to stay with family and seek a new adventure. During that time, she met the love of her life, Donald Wilson. Arnida and Don made their home in Columbia, MD for over 50 years. Both worked at the Department of Agriculture and later transferred to the National Security Agency which is where they both retired from. They married on May 20, 1950 and were the loving parents of one daughter, Jo Ann. After retirement, they enjoyed traveling, spending time with family and friends, serving the Lord and offering their support to those in need. Arnida's hobbies included gardening, baking, clipping coupons, taking walks in the evenings with her beloved Don, and reading her bible. Arnida was an exceptional caregiver to her husband for many years as he suffered from Parkinson's Disease. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved the Lord and would encourage her family and friends to be more patient, understanding, and forgiving people.

In 2019, Arnida relocated to Hillsville, VA due to illness. Her family is so grateful they had the pleasure of spending this precious time with her. Most recently, she enjoyed small rides around Southwest, VA; sitting on the porch and playing with her dogs; enjoying visits from family that she had not seen in many years and making drive thru visits to Starbucks.

Arnida is preceded in death by her husband Donald H. Wilson; parents Joseph and Mallie Midkiff; and several brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews who she cared for deeply.

Arnida is survived by her daughter, Jo Ann Robertson; granddaughter: Teressa (Kris) Hurst; grandsons: Bobby (Myra) Manuel, Steve Manuel (Martina Manuel); great grandchildren: Allison and Haley Hurst, Chelsea Manuel, Samantha Manuel, and Joshua Boyd all of whom reside in Hillsville, VA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who she loved very much.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Wendell Horton officiating. Burial will follow in the Webb Skyview Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10 to 11 am.