Arvin Deco Worrell, 95 of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Galax Nursing and Rehabilitation. Mr. Worrell was born in Carroll County, Virginia to the late William Ellis and Barbara Eveline Vass Worrell. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Flossie Farris and Flora Brinkley.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Ramona and Joey Knight of Huber Height, OH; son, Samuel Worrell of Charleston, WV; sisters, Rava Quesenberry of Hillsville and Effie File of Salisbury, NC; special friend, Sue Worrell of Hillsville; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ronnie Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Liberty Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM prior to the funeral.