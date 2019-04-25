Aulder "Steve" Miller, 52 of Austinville, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Mr. Miller was born in Martinsville, VA to Walter Roger and Martha Ann Hartley Miller. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Survivors include his wife, Kimberly Miller of the home; son, Steven Miller; father, Roger Miller of Max Meadows; step-children, Alicia Cottrell and Elijah Cottrell; brother and his family, Walter Miller, his son, Walter Miller, Jr. and wife, Megan and their son, David Miller all of Max Meadows and brother, Roger Eugene Miller; sister and family, Lisa Lawson and husband, Mark and their three sons, Michael, Darian, and Zachary all of Riverdale, VA; grandchildren, Kara Miller, Kendra Miller, and Michael Miller; step-grandson, Treyson Anderson. Steve was also a special father-figure to Melinda McFarland and spouse, Joshua McFarland and their son, Gabriel McFarland all of Woodlawn.

A memorial service will be held at the Riverview Church of God at 2703

Wysor Highway, Draper, VA on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 6:00 PM with Pastor Larry Cline officiating. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.