Barbara Ann King Slate age 78 of Galax, Virginia passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Forsyth Medical Center.

Mrs. Slate was born in Galax, Virginia on March 7, 1942 to Frank and Ethel Sharpe King. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William Preston Slate and a sister Betty Jo King Griffin.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Bill and Angie Slate of Galax, Virginia; four grandchildren Chad Slate; Leslie Phipps; William Jay Slate and Violet Slate; sister Nancy Morris of Sylvatus, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com