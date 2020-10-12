1/
Barbara Ann King Slate
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Barbara Ann King Slate age 78 of Galax, Virginia passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 in the Forsyth Medical Center.

Mrs. Slate was born in Galax, Virginia on March 7, 1942 to Frank and Ethel Sharpe King. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband William Preston Slate and a sister Betty Jo King Griffin.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Bill and Angie Slate of Galax, Virginia; four grandchildren Chad Slate; Leslie Phipps; William Jay Slate and Violet Slate; sister Nancy Morris of Sylvatus, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

A guestbook is available online at www.vaughanguynn.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home - Galax
201 West Center Street
Galax, VA 24333
276-236-2442
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved