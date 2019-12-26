|
Barbara "Judy" Beasley 81 of Austinville, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Hillsville Health and Rehab in Hillsville, Virginia. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Gray Beasley; parents, Elmer Iverson and Sadie Parnell Crigger.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Greg Frazier of Austinville; son, Jim Beasley and Tammy Mabry of Austinville; four grandchildren and spouses, Keisha and Derrick Spence, Josh and Tina Frazier, Justin Frazier, and Ashley and Matt Finney; great grandchildren, Sadie Spence, Emma Spence, Foster Frazier, and Fulton Frazier; sisters and brothers-in-laws, Darlene and Bobby Beasley of Austinville, Linda and Eldon Winesett of Woodlawn; brother and sister-in-law, Leon and Karen Crigger of Austinville. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Shorts Creek Church of God with Rev. James Walker and Pastor Tim McBride officiating. Burial will follow in the Thomas Beasley Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Beasley family.
Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019