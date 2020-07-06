Mr. Benny Ray Handy, age 67, of Meadows of Dan passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home. He was born in Patrick County on August 21, 1952 to the late William Lloyd Handy and Jewell Marie Light Handy Alderman. In addition to his parents, Mr. Handy was preceded in death by a brother, Edwin (Eddie) Pierce Alderman, and a brother-in-law, Kirk Manuel Shelton. He was retired from the United States Postal Service and had served in the United States Army.

Mr. Handy is survived by a daughter, Heather Jane Beasley; two sons, Kevin Ray Handy, Sr. (Rosella Esther Handy), and Brandon Ray Handy (Jennifer Marie Handy); 12 grandchildren, Brittney Mary Wiese, Kevin Ray Handy, Jr., Kasey Renee Handy, Antonio Santana, Jr., Hannah Jane Handy, Tyler Lee Handy, Leah Jane Beasley, Isabel Marie Handy, Amelia Justine Handy, Keaton Lee Beasley, Benjamin Joseph Handy and Bella Lynn Pascale; two sisters, Tina Marie Handy Shelton and Emma Pearl Alderman (Jeremy Pratt); one brother, Wendell Leon Alderman (Brenda Barnard Alderman); several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

All services will be private. Moody Funeral Home in Stuart is handling the arrangements, and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.