|
|
|
Benton Wade Martin, 77 of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his home. Mr. Martin was born in Pulaski, Virginia to the late Terry and Ora Lee Horton Martin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers and sister-in-law, John and Patra Martin, Barnard Martin, and Ernest Martin; sister and brother-in-law, Imogene and Milburn Barnes; and special kids, Marion Iroler, Evelyn Whitaker, Rebecca (Becky) Smith and Gary Semones.
Survivors include his wife, Nevada Martin of the home; daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Steve Williams of Fries and Laura and Jody Worrell of Hillsville; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Michelle Martin of Hillsville; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Kay Martin of Denver; sisters-in-law, Martha Lee Martin of Hillsville and Maxine Martin of Galax; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and lots of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Twin County Hospice, Dr. Elmasry, and Dr. Wynne for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Fairview Presbyterian Church at 3:00 PM with Pastor David Bays officiating. Burial will follow in the C.C. Webb Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019