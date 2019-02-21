Bernard "Roger" Phipps was called to be with the Lord on February 20, 2019, in Fairfax, Virginia. He passed with his family by his side, ending his fight against Parkinson's disease with the final victory of salvation in Jesus Christ. Born in Washington, DC in 1945, he spent a good part of his youth in Hillsville, VA where he met and married his high school sweet heart and the love of his life, Sandra Poole Phipps. After graduating from East Tennessee State University where he was a Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity brother, he and Sandra moved to Roanoke, VA where their daughters were born. Roger later moved to Danville, VA where he raised his family, worked as a business man, and retired in 2012. Having been raised in rural Virginia, he was an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed boating, camping, fishing and hunting. He was a council leader with the Boy Scouts of America and became an inspiration to his grandson to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. A great lover of music, Roger enjoyed attending many concerts and festivals after his retirement. He was also a certified barbeque "Pit Master" and delighted in cooking and entertaining for his family and friends. Roger never met a stranger and had a fondness for the great abundance of friends that he collected throughout his life. Roger is preceded in death by his parents James (J.C.) and Eunice Phipps of Roanoke, VA. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandra Poole Phipps, daughter, Melanie Phipps Harrison (Fairfax, VA), son-in –law Glen, daughter Crystal Phipps Lewis (Danville, VA), grandchildren Alex and Amber Harrison and Grace Lewis, as well as his brother Richard Phipps (Myrtle Beach, SC), brother-in-law Mickey Poole (Winchester, VA/The Villages, FL), nephews Andrew Poole and Travis Phipps (and Jennifer) and a niece Temple Phipps. A remembrance and worship time will be held at Centreville United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 23 at 1 PM with visitors received at the home of Melanie and Glen immediately following. A grave side memorial service will be held at 11 AM on March 4, 2019 at Felts Cemetery in Galax, VA. Memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Research Foundation for Parkinson's disease.