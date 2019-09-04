Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
For more information about
Bertha Quesinberry
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Quesinberry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha "Mickie" Quesinberry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bertha "Mickie" Quesinberry Obituary

Bertha "Mickie" Quesinberry, 84, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. Mickie was born in Carroll County, VA to the late Clevland Kyle and Beulah Gertrude Phibbs Quesinberry.

Survivors include her siblings and spouses, Rosa Mae Fields of Hillsville, Dorothy Fleming of Collinsville, Juanita Brown of Hillsville, Louise and Reiford Harmon of Hillsville, Anita and William Haynes of Woodlawn, Buford and Nancy Quesinberry of Woodlawn, James and Judy Quesinberry of Galax, and Cleveland and Phyllis Quesinberry of Hillsville and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor Michael Shockley officiating. Burial will follow in the Gardner Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bertha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
Download Now