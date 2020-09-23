Bertha W. Marshall Baldwin, 75, of Hillsville, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Baldwin was born in Willis, VA to the late Dock Lawrence and Ella May Smith Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Rush Wayne Marshall and Garett Len Baldwin; brother, Grover Martin; and sister-in-law, Sandy Martin.

Survivors include her children and spouses, Bertha Fay and Junior Alderman and Harless Wayne Marshall; brother, Manard Martin; sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Marvin Nester; sisters-in-law, Lillian Marshall; cousins, Sandra Barron and Colby Marshall; sister-in-law, Jackie Martin; and several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Victory Way Baptist Church at 11:00 AM with Pastors Mike Wells and Howard Nester officiating. Burial will follow in the Heath Banks Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service. After the graveside service a meal for the family will be held at Victory Way Baptist Church. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.