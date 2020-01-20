|
|
|
Betty Jean Holcomb, 83, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020. Mrs. Holcomb was born in Hillsville to the late Ira James Fuller and Agnes Mae Howlett Fuller. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husbands, Bill Shelton and Robert Manford Holcomb; daughter, Roxann S. Mabe; and son, Ricky D. Holcomb, all of Hillsville.
Survivors include her children Bobby Gene Holcomb (Ellen), Tony Lee Holcomb (Missy), Kathy H. Lineberry, Mark Lane Holcomb, Terry Lynn Holcomb, and Nancy Holcomb Morris (Tim); grandchildren and spouses, Kristina and Mike Durnil, Kodie White, Kasey and Brian Moser, Skyler Morris, Austin Holcomb, and Kaitlyn Holcomb; great-grandchildren, Kendra, Ariyanna, Kailey, Macy, Kyra, and Bayleigh; son-in-law, Bernard Mabe; brother, Robert Ira Fuller (Evelyn); and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was a lifetime member of the Hillsville Christian Church. She was a flower enthusiast and loved crocheting. Betty also enjoyed beach trips and more than anything, she loved spending time with her family.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Hillsville Christian Church at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in the Wilkinson Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for expenses. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020