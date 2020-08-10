Betty Lee Whitehead, 94, of Meadows of Dan passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows Nursing and Rehab. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Jesse Zimmer McClun; two brothers and one sister.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Wanda and Robert Harvey of Meadows of Dan; three granddaughters, Monica Partleton, Megan Harvey, and Melanie Harvey; two great grandchildren, Chet Purdue and Bree Partleton; two sisters- in-law, Barb McClun and Doris McClun.

There will be no services at this time.

