Betty Lou Dalton Jennings, 74, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mrs. Dalton was born in Carroll County to the late Elmond Lee and Ethel Goad Dalton. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her nephew, Patrick Dalton.

Survivors include her husband, Dennis Jennings of the home; step-daughter, Stacy Jennings of Woodlawn; step-grandchildren, Dylan and Kaitlyn Kirby of Wytheville and Sierra Harris of Roanoke; brothers and spouses, Roger and Joan Dalton and Ronnie and Cathy Dalton all of Hillsville; nephews and spouses, Marty and Jennifer Dalton of Hillsville and Stephen and Avery Dalton of Woodlawn; and several great-nieces.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 1:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Picket officiating. Burial will follow in the Gardner Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.