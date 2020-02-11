|
Betty Marie Gardner, 91, of Hillsville, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Heritage Hall Laurel Meadows. Mrs. Gardner was born in Hillsville, Virginia to the late Glendy Garfield "Sug" and Sadie Elizabeth Martin Branscome. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Cilli and brother, Rex "Jack" Branscome.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth Gardner; children, Mike Gardner, Dianne Gardner and Doug Gardner; brothers, Donnie Branscome and Roger Branscome; eight grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Funerals services will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Gladesboro Lutheran Church at 2:00 PM with Pastors Joann Bunn and Joe Shumate officiating. Burial will follow in the Gladesboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020