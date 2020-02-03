|
Beulah Agene Hill Sumner, 92, of Hillsville, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center in Galax. Mrs. Sumner was born in Carroll County to the late Robert Cassell and Gladys Turman Hill. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, William Warren Sumner.
Survivors include her son, Ted Sumner; daughters and son-in-law, Janet Sumner and Karen and Barney Hill; grandchildren and spouses, Chancey Sumner and Ann, Stacey Nicole Mitchell, Jessica Lynn Fender and Adam, and Marshall Ray Hill and Michelle; and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Wendell Horton and Sue Ana Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Independence Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Woltz Hospice Home 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020