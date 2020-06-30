Billie Dalton Taylor, December 24, 1932- June 29, 2020.

Born in Carroll County to Ward and Ruby Dalton. Preceded in death by her parents, siblings and the love of her life, Ivan Taylor.

Billie graduated from Hillsville High School and immediately started her teaching career. Her first job was in a one room school house.

She would go on to graduate top of her class from Bluefield College and West Virginia State College. Over the next 40 years she dedicated her life to teaching I'm Carroll County and, Kanawha and Mercer counties in West Virginia.

She and Ivan moved back to Hillsville on 1981 and commuted to work in West Virginia for several years. After retirement, they became fulltime farmers.

Billie became very active in various business and community organizations. She first served on the Farm Bureau's Women's' Council and the President of Carroll County Farm Bureau for 14 years. She was named Farm Bureau Woman of the year in 2000. She enthusiastically supported Ag in the classroom and was thrilled to seeing farming passed on the next generations, especially in her own family.

Billie also served on the Southern States Farm Advisory Committee and was an an active member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. As long as she could, she worked the Labor Day flea markets.

She taught Sunday school at First Baptist Church for over 20 years, loving her 'old ladies.' Billie loved the Lord and knew she would one day be whole and reunited with Ivan. Her faith sustained her in her last years.

Billie is survived by her children, David (Judy), Bonnie (John), Linda (Rick), and Al (Cindy). She is survived by grandchildren and spouse, Allyson, Ben and Elise, Rebecca, Matthew and Ricky. Also survived by great grandchildren, Jonah, Paisley, River, Amalie, and other grandchildren also survive.

Billie is also survived by her loving caretakers from the Elms. They loved her and cared for her deeply. Even sick, Billie touched so many lives.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Dr. Childs and Pastor Kim Logan officiating. Burial will follow in Monta Vista Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ag in the class.

Rest now, your journey is done

A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Taylor family.