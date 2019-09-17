|
Billy Gene Bunn, 87, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Hillsville Health and Rehab. Mr. Bunn was born in Carroll County to the late William Calvin and Rausy Frances Bunn. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Lois Lee Bunn; an infant daughter; and a grandson, Joel Harris.
Gene was a veteran of the U.S. Army and member of the American Legion Post 245 Galax.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Marion Harris of Hillsville; brother, Grey Bunn of Fancy Gap; granddaughters, Adrienne Harris, Natalie Harris, and Callie Harris; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Wendell Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Monta Vista Memory Gardens. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville V.F.W. Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Independence Cemetery Fund c/o Sheila Harris 322 Chinquapin Trail, Hillsville, VA 24343. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019