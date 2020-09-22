Billy Joe Hall, 67, of Hillsville, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Mr. Hall was born in Radford, VA to the late Pierce Franklin and Daisy Nelson Hall. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four brothers, G.W., Jim, Bobby, and Junior Hall and one sister, Mary Hiatt.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Hall; daughter, Daisy Hall; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Glenda Hall; special brother, Damon Hall; special son, Matt Moore; brother, Albert and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held On Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 3:00 PM with Rev. Wendell Horton and Rev. Tim Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 until 3:00 prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.