1/
Billy Joe Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Billy Joe Hall, 67, of Hillsville, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Mr. Hall was born in Radford, VA to the late Pierce Franklin and Daisy Nelson Hall. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four brothers, G.W., Jim, Bobby, and Junior Hall and one sister, Mary Hiatt.

Survivors include his wife, Dorothy Hall; daughter, Daisy Hall; brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Glenda Hall; special brother, Damon Hall; special son, Matt Moore; brother, Albert and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held On Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 3:00 PM with Rev. Wendell Horton and Rev. Tim Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 2:00 until 3:00 prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Carroll News from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VAUGHAN GUYNN & MC GRADY FUNERAL HOME
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved