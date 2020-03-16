|
Billy Lee Smythers, 79, of Woodlawn, Virginia passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 in Twin County Regional Hospital, Galax, VA. Mr. Smythers was born in Carroll County to the late Sidney Smythers and Jencey Ellen Williams Smythers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Grace Imogene Frazier Smythers.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Duane Alan and Sandra Smythers of Woodlawn, Virginia; three brothers and sisters-in-law: Vinton Smythers and Leona of Hillsville; Clinton Smythers and Sherry of Hillsville; and Bobby Smythers of Maryland.
Special step grandchildren Ryan Gibson and Destiny Gibson; seven step grandchildren;
Fifteen step great-grandchildren, eight step great great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.
A memorial service will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Woodlawn Church of God with Rev. Rhudy Robinson officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Monta Vista Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 PM until service time.
Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Smythers family.
Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020