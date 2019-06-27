Blanche A. Edwards Frazier Harmon, 84, of Woodlawn, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mrs. Harmon was born in Carroll County to the late Bruce and Ethel Frazier Edwards. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by brothers, Glenn Edwards and Bobby Edwards; sisters, Ellen Hawks, Cleva Crowder, and Guyda Canterbury; and great-granddaughter, Anna Alise Frazier.

Survivors include her husband, Otis Harmon of the home; sons and daughters-in-law, Robert and Edna Frazier of Woodlawn and Jesse and Anita Frazier of Galax; daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and Robert Mabe of Austinville; goddaughter and spouse, Penny and Terry Sharp of Woodlawn; sisters, Marie Lawson of Ridgeway and Dorothy Robertson of Eden, NC; grandchildren and spouses, Daniel and Chelsea Mabe, Matthew and Cassandra Frazier, Travis and Alisa Frazier, Tracie and Matt Wells, Jennifer and Chris Hall, Jessica and Michael Hensen; great-grandchildren, Ila Mabe, William Mabe, Paisley Mabe, Emma Hall, Joseph Hall, Conner Sayers, Caden Sayers, Carlee Sayers, Cooper Hensen, Reese Hensen, Natalie Frazier, and Kristiana Wells; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Woodlawn Church of God at 11:00 AM with Pastor Kenneth Alley, Pastor

Rhudy Robinson, and Pastor Theron Phillips officiating. Burial will follow in the Frazier Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the church from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.