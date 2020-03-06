|
Bobby Joe Huff, 76, of Sylvatus, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Hillsville Health and Rehabilitation Center IN Hillsville, Virginia. Bobby was born November 14, 1943 in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Cannie Lee Huff and Tida Marshall Huff. He grew up attending Sylvatus Christian Church and retained his faith and love for our Lord and Savior until the end of his life.
Bobby honorably service in the U.S. Navy, worked in the timber and wood business and was employed by Volvo Trucking company for many years. He was an avid NASCAR fan, supported the Baltimore Orioles baseball team and enjoyed card games, especially "Poker" and "Rook."
Left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Sandra Edwards of Wytheville, Donna Phillips and Angie Newman both of Hillsville, Kristi Norton of Richmond and Candance Dalton of Decatur, GA; sister, Betty Sue Smith of Mount Airy, NC; brothers Jack Huff of Athens, GA and Nelson Huff of Marion, VA; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; four nieces; and two nephews. He is also survived by Nancy Sutherland, mother of three of his daughters, faithful friend, and companion through the years of his declining health.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers and staff at Hillsville Health and Rehab for their dedicated care.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020