Bobby Quesinberry, 61, of Fancy Gap, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mr. Quesinberry was born in Carroll County to Hughes and Dorothy Bowman Quesinberry. He was preceded in death by his father.

Survivors include his wife, Martha Largen Quesinberry of the home; daughter, Sarah Quesinberry of Jewel Ridge; son and daughter-in-law, Charlie Quesinberry and Sadie of Fancy Gap; mother, Dorothy Bowman Quesinberry; brother, Cecil Quesinberry of Fancy Gap; and grandchildren, Shelia Edwards, Jeffery Fisher, Gus Meadows, and Bobby Allen Quesinberry.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Rev. Wendell Horton officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 9:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.