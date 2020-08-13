1/
Bobby Webb
1955 - 2020
Bobby Webb, age 64, of Blacksburg, Virginia passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Bobby was born August 28, 1955 in Radford, Virginia to the late James Robert and Sara Jane Blankenship Webb.

He is survived by his children Joby Wayne Webb, Joni Lynn Phillips, Lucas Daniel Webb and Sarah Katelyn Webb; sister Debra Webb and nephews Eric Gardner and Joshua Webb. Several grandchildren also survive.

Graveside service and burial will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM at the Turner Cemetery, Fancy Gap, Virginia with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. There will be no visitation.

A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



Published in The Carroll News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Turner Cemetery
