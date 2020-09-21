Bonnie Carol Head Dalton, 76, of Summerville, SC, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Dalton was born in Caretta, WV to the late Oscar and Malinda Head. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell R. Dalton; brother, Robert Head; and sister, Catherine Johnson.

Survivors include her daughter, Brenda Dalton Gravley and fiancé, Jeff Ballard of the home; son, Lewis Gravely and wife, Jane of Radford; grandchildren, Britne Gravley and fiancé, Joe Riley of Ladson, SC, Faith Gravley of Columbia, SC, and Kevin Gravely and wife, Elaine of Dublin; great-grandchildren, Courtney and Carrie Gravely; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Ken Head of Baltimore, OH; and sisters, June Lewis of Beckley, WV, Ruby Moran of Mohawk, TN, Joyce Adkins of Lake City, MI, Lula Mae Dobbins of Buckeye Lake, OH, Lorraine Crouse of Princeton, WV, and Linda Collis of Yukon, WV.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastors Darryl Long and Jeff Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in the Branscome Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.