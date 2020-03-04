Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
Bonnie Lynn Easter Snow


1937 - 2020
Mrs. Bonnie Lynn Easter Snow, age 82, of Mt. Airy, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Snow was born in Carroll County on October 30, 1937, to James and Maude Leonard Easter. She was retired from Perry Manufacturing. Among the many who will always cherish her memory are daughters and sons-in-law, Debbie and Donnie Norman; Karen and Todd Hiatt; grandchildren, Lorie Lynn Norman, Casey Hiatt and husband Mark, Charli Ann Hiatt, and Chase Hiatt; precious great grandchildren, Walker, Wrenn and Willow; sisters, Fannie Burkhart, Grace Moore, Betty Jo Boyles and Joan Creed; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Kyle and Gail Easter, Wesley and Sherri Easter; and Penny Easter; a brother-in-law, Rex Gregory; several nieces and nephews; and very special friends, Rose Ann Bullington and Ann Cockerham. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Snow was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Snow, Sr.; her son, Eddie Snow, Jr.; a sister, Willie Sue Gregory; a brother, J. F. Easter. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, March 6, 2020, at Moody Funeral Home chapel by Rev. Israel Easter. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
