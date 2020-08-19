Brenda Gay Beasley, 61, of Hillsville, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020. Ms. Beasley was born in Arlington, Virginia to the late Russell and Ethel Orren Beasley.

Survivors include her special friend, J.D. Haynes; brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenneth and Lisa Beasley, Jimmy and Paulette Beasley, and Roger and Nancy Beasley; nephews, Joe Beasley, Jacob Beasley and Amber, and Russell Beasley; niece, Heather McFarland and Lee; great-nephews, William McFarland and Jaxson Beasley; and great-nieces, Lilly Grace McFarland.

A graveside service with burial following will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Freemont Cemetery at 10:00 AM with Pastor Gary Horton officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel to help with funeral expenses. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.