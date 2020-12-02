Brenda Lou Sanchez, 68, of Hillsville, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro. Ms. Sanchez was born in Carroll County to the late Garnett and Opal Davis Martin.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Missie and Marty Secrest of Fancy Gap; son, Marc Hicks and Kristie Day of Hillsville; brother, Ulus Martin and Judy Vaughan of Galax; sister, Karen Crouse of Sparta, NC; grandchildren, B.J. Utt and wife, Brittany, Casey Utt, Emily Hicks, Ethan Hicks, and Marc Hicks; and special niece, Jenn Marlow.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Pastor Wendell Horton officiating. Burial will follow in the Isaac Banks Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.