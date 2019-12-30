|
Buddy G. Goad, Sr., of Hillsville, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the age of 84 years old. After months of failing health, he died peacefully at Commonwealth Senior Living. Buddy was born on November 2, 1935 in Dugspur, Virginia to Edgar "Edd" and Essie Spence Goad.
As a young man, he and his brothers moved to Maryland and worked at the family saw mills. Afterwards he went on to work for many years in Wilmington, Delaware for the Electric Hose and Rubber company; in 1976 he returned back to Virginia to do cattle farming on the family farm in Dugspur.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria "Bobbie" Goad; sons, Buddy G. Goad, Jr., and Cody Lee Goad; brothers, Frank Woodson Goad, Edgar Hugh "Hugo" Goad, and Eugene Randolph Goad; and one sister, Rosa Lea Lineback.
Buddy is survived by his sons, Gary R. Goad of Dayton, MD and Dannie Sidwell of Ravenna, OH, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Buddy and Bobbie took in over 20 children throughout their lives supporting the state adoption agency. They were recognized by governor at the time, Spiro T. Agnew for their efforts.
There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made to Medi-Hospice 336 N. Washington Avenue, Pulaski, VA 24301. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019