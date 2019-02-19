C. Donald Lyon, 86, of Hillsville, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 at Twin County Regional Hospital. Mr. Lyon was born in Carroll County to the late Willie Cassell and Virginia Iroler Lyon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Alderman Lyon; sister, Maxine Utt; and brother, Earl Lyon.

Survivors include his sons, Barry Lyon and Bruce Lyon both of Hillsville; brother, W.C. Lyon, Jr. and wife, Kathleen of Hillsville; and sisters, Freida Mae Beamer of Fancy Gap and Marie Melton of Hillsville.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 11:00 AM with Rev. David Bays officiating. Burial will follow in Wilkinson Memorial Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville V.F.W. Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.