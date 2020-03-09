|
Calvin "C.B." Cole, 67, of Hillsville, VA passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Lonnie and Shirley Horton Cole.
Survivors include his wife Susan M. Cole of the Home; sons, Jason Cole, Justin Cole, and Mason Cole; brothers, Terry Cole, and Clinton Cole; six grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Rev. Wendell Horton officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Cole family.
Published in The Carroll News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020