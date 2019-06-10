Dr. Carlton Dhu Everhart, M.D., 86, of Cana, VA, passed away Friday night, June 7, 2019, at his home. Dr. Everhart was born April 5, 1933, in Davidson County, one of eight children born to the late Charles Jefferson "Jeff" and Minnie "Alice" Gray Everhart. Dr. Everhart attended Lexington High School, Wake Forest University, and Bowman Gray School of Medicine, where he earned his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1958. He served in the United States Air Force prior to setting up his medical practice in Mount Airy in August, 1961. He served the northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia communities for 39 years. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Dr. Delphine Frances "Dee" Waddell Everhart; four children, Carole Renee Everhart and Michael Aubrey Monroe, Frances "Jeannine" Everhart, Carlton Dhu "Dewey" Everhart, II and Michele Earls Everhart, and Timothy Gray "Tim" and Angela "Angie" Romefelt Everhart; eight grandchildren, Michael "Aubrey" Monroe, II, Meghan Adair Monroe Bowman and Bryan Wade Bowman, Brooke Nicole Everhart Ray and Kevin Ray, Summer Dawn Everhart Snow and J.T. Snow, Monica Dee Everhart, Helana Marie Everhart and Robert "Robbie" Palmer, Alex Leigh Everhart, and Zachary Carlton Everhart; ten great-grandchildren, Adalyne Bowman, Parker Ray, Everly Ray, Layken Ray, Tanner Snow, Ford Snow, Emory Everhart, Saylor Everhart, Andersen Ray Lily, and Eleanor Rose Palmer; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dr. Everhart was preceded in death by seven siblings, Anna "Margaret" Everhart Briggs, Charles Jefferson "C.J." Everhart, James Reuben "Jim" Everhart, Mabel Ruth Everhart Anderson, Eugene "Gene" Everhart, Wilma Aliceteen Everhart Wilson, and Hoyle Jennings Everhart. A service of worship and celebration of Dr. Everhart's life will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 4:00 PM at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Jason Kline officiating. Additionally, Masonic rites will be conducted by Granite Masonic Lodge #322 AF and AM. No formal visitation will be held at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cana Fire Department, 391 Firehouse Road, Cana, VA 24317; or the Cana Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 40, Cana, VA 24317. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.