Carroll Wayne Kenny, 75, of Woodlawn, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019 at his home. Mr. Kenny was born in Woodlawn, VA to the late Eugene and Pauline Kenny. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Laura Leath.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Wanda Fields Kenny of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Genevieve Kenny of Woodlawn; daughter, Angela Kenny of Greensboro, NC; four grandchildren, Amelia Steltzer and husband Tim and their daughters: Vivienne, Layla and Violet Steltzer of Lynchburg, Carter McGowen and husband Glen of Pine Village, IN, Eli Kenny of Lynchburg and Sophia Kenny of Lynchburg; brother, James Edward Kenny of Rehobeth Beach, DE; and many nieces and nephews.

Mr. Kenny was a member of Sky View Missionary Baptist Church in Fancy Gap. He was the director of Carroll County Farm Bureau and member and past director of Carroll-Grayson Cattle Producers Association. Mr. Kenny was the President of the Woodlawn Church Cemetery, Inc. and a third-generation farmer.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Sky View Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Wendell Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sky View Missionary Baptist Church 129 Sky View Drive, Fancy Gap, VA 24328 or to Woodlawn Church Cemetery c/o Carolyn Farmer, Treasurer 128 Forest Oak Road, Woodlawn, VA 24381. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.