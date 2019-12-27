|
|
|
Cassandra Lauren Bolen, 30, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home. Lauren was born on October 16, 1989 in Virginia to David Ray Wright and Teresa Dawn Edwards Davis.
She is survived by three daughters Malaia Kayden Caviness, Keyanna Grace Caviness and Oaklyn Brielle Bolen; her mother and step father Teresa Edwards Davis & Jeff; her father David Wright and Chrystel Arnold; grandparents Lou and Boyd Lawson and Betty and Ray Lineberry; brother and sister-in-law: Brandon Wright and Stephanie. Many close friends that were like family also survive.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastors Angela Lineberry and Ray Dawson officiating. Interment will follow in the Oak Grove Christian Church Cemetery, 4668 Oak Grove Rd, Woodlawn, VA The family will receive friends Saturday December 28, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel.
A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Bolen family.
Published in The Carroll News from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019