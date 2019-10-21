Home

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel
1035 N MAIN ST
Hillsville, VA 24343-0145
(276) 728-2041
C.D. Moles

C.D. Moles Obituary

C.D. Moles, 72, of Dugspur, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at his home. Mr. Moles was born in Floyd County, VA to the late Grover and Arlie Odessa Moles. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Gay Moles Bowers.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Moles of the home; granddaughter, Skyler Bowers; and sisters, Melva Stanley and Almeta Carson.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Pastor Jeff Pickett officiating. Burial will follow in the C.C. Webb Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the funeral service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
