Cecil Douglas Turpin
Cecil Douglas Turpin, 73, of Hillsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his home. Mr. Turpin was born in Radford, VA to the late Jessie Ray and Ellen Elizabeth Newby Turpin. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Cecil Douglas Turpin, Jr., and siblings, Alberta Grace Turpin, William Ray Turpin, Clarence Edward Turpin, and Jerry Randolph Turpin.

Survivors include his wife, Frances Turpin of the home; daughter, Donna Williams (Bart) of Hiwassee; step-sons, Chris Burress (Kendra) of Pilgrims Knob and Kevin Burress (Myranda) of Hillsville; grandchildren, Tyler Williams and Christian Williams; step-grandchildren, Christopher Burress, Jr., Taylor Smith (Josh), Kelsie Burress, Natalie Burress, Mackenzie Burress, and Olivia Burress; great-grandchild, Kyra Burress; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and special friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 4:00 PM with Pastor R. J. Buttery officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2:00 until 4:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will be in the Southwest Virginia Veteran Cemetery in Dublin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Allison's Chapel Church of God or God's Pit Crew. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.



Published in The Carroll News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
