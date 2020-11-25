1/1
Celestia Inez Reynolds Snoddy
Celestia Inez Reynolds Snoddy

Aug. 22, 1946 – Nov. 11, 2020

Celestia Inez Reynolds Snoddy, 74, of Midlothian passed away November 11, 2020 at the Laurels of Willow Creek. She was born August 22, 1946 to the late James Edgar Reynolds and Gladys Bunn Reynolds. A 1964 graduate of Hillsville High School, she was predeceased by a daughter, Tricia Wills; brother Madison Reynolds of Pulaski; sister Norma Puckett of Hillsville.

Survivors include her husband William Snoddy of Powhatan; daughter Pam Campbell (Steve) of Richmond; brother Elmo Reynolds (Betty Jo) of Hillsville; sister-in-law Beverly S. Reynolds; two grandchildren, Stephen Bradley Campbell Sr. (Kim) and Blake Campbell; three great grandchildren Junior, Preston and Sophia Campbell; and wonderful family friend Dianna Yolango.

Interment will be private.



Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
