Charles Clint King, 77, of Woodlawn passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson, NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Clint and Ether Alley King; brother, Walter King; sister, Shirley Thomason.

Survivors include his wife, Mary King of the home; daughters and son-in-law, Renita King of Hillsville, Rhonda and Tim Parnell of Hillsville; son, Stephen King of Woodlawn; sisters, Joann Campbell of Austinville, Patricia Austin of Austinville, and Susan Ward of Max Meadows; grandchildren, Jennifer McKenzie, Courtney Surratt, Haley Hannon, and Andrew King; great grandchild, Everleigh Richardson.

Mr. King will be cremated per his wishes. Friends and family are welcome to visit at the home of Mr. King from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Sunday, March 31, 2019. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the King Family.