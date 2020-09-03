Charles Elliott Ridge passed away quietly on Wednesday, Sept 2nd, 2020. Known as "Elliott", Elliott is survived by: son, Chuck Ridge; daughter, Kathy Kuelz and husband, Karl; and sisters, Ruthie Griggs, Jean Crist and Jane Burton. Elliott is also survived by his grandchildren: Natalie Ridge, Grace Ward, Elliott Kuelz and Erica Claxton. Elliott was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Hope Jordan Ridge in 2014.

Born on July 5th, 1940, Elliott grew-up in Hillsville, Va. and was the son of Charles Evans and Ruth Brown Ridge. He attended Augusta Military Academy (AMA) with distinction where, among other accomplishments, he was Captain of the Band, played center on the football team and was elected to Ad Astra Per Aspera - an honorary fraternity comprised of the ten outstanding seniors for the year.

After AMA, Elliott attended Ferrum. There he met and married his devoted Hope. He then returned to Hillsville to work in his father's Ben Franklin Five & Dime stores. A natural salesman, Elliott worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield of SW Va, worked as a carpet broker and owned his own insurance agency.

In 2002, Elliott suffered a physically debilitating stroke that provided a new perspective on life and prodded him to accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. For 12 years until Hope's death, Hope in partnership with care-giver, Melody, worked tirelessly to care for Elliott. After Hope's death Elliott eventually moved to Roanoke to reside at Raleigh Court Nursing Home. While at Raleigh Court, favorite weekend activities with family included going to church, going out to eat, enjoying toddies on the back porch and the occasional drive to the Pine Tavern in Floyd to visit with Ruthie, Jean, Sarah and Steve.

Like all of us, Elliott was never perfect. He'll always be remembered for his loud, boisterous laugh, goofy grin and infectious charisma.

We would like to thank Raleigh Court for their attentive care and for the condolences and encouraging prayers of friends and family. For us, September 2nd is another reminder of how fleeting are the days on this earth, how precious are the opportunities to spend time with friends and family and how glorious is the sacrifice, salvation and promise of Jesus Christ. Go in peace and make the most of the opportunities afforded to you.