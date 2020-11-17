Charles Lee Caviness, age 70, of Barren Springs, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Lewis Gale Pulaski Hospital. Mr. Caviness was born in Carroll County, Virginia to the late Robert Lee and Margaret Parnell Caviness. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Caviness and son, Chris Whitehead.

Survivors include his children, Charles and Wendy Caviness, Mary Blackburn, and Jamie Whitehead; siblings, Shirley Akers, Leon Caviness, Gloria Branscome, and Miles D. Caviness; and grandsons, Miles L. Caviness, Dean Caviness, and Caleb Caviness

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM at River View Church of God with Pastor Eddie Dalton officiating. There will be a walk-through visitation on Thursday at the church one hour prior to the service. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.