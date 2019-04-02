Home

Charles Oakley Obituary

Charles Oakley, 55, of Hillsville, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Galax Health and Rehab. Mr. Oakley was born in Galax, VA to the late Robert Junior Oakley and Ruth Lawson Oakley.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis A. Oakley of the home and brother, David Oakley and Dennis Oakley both of Hillsville.

The family will receive friends at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 1:00 until 2:00 PM. A memorial service will be held at a later date. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
