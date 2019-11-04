|
|
CHARLES WILLIAM WORLEY
HILLSVILLE - Charles William Worley, age 99, of Hillsville, Virginia, went to be with his Savior on October 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to Charles B. and Arcie Ola Branch Worley on August 11, 1920 in Arnold's Valley, VA. He married Blanche Painter Worley in 1942. They loved each other deeply for nearly 75 years until her death. He began his career with James Lees & Sons (later Burlington Industries) in Glasgow, VA. He helped set up and manage a Burlington plant in Dahlonega, GA from 1955-1969 and served as manager of the Hillsville, VA Burlington plant from 1969 to 1982. He served in the Army Air Corps in Italy during World War II.
Charles is survived by his children and their spouses: William & Jane Worley, Marietta, GA; Stan & Teresa Worley, Dawsonville, GA; Gary & Sandie Worley, Blacksburg, VA; Kathy & Thomas Ratcliffe, Waynesville, NC; sisters-in-law May Worley and Beatrice Carr, fourteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Services will be held November 16 at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church of Hillsville, VA. The family will receive guests from 9:00 AM-9:45AM. A graveside service will be held November 16 at 3:00 PM at Fairview Cemetery in Buchanan, VA, with Military Rites to follow. A reception will follow at Cedar Bluff Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church, Hillsville or to . Vaughn-Guynn-McGrady Chapel in Hillsville is in charge of arrangements.
The family expresses their utmost gratitude to Carmen Vasquez. Special thanks to his entire support team from the Salem Veterans Affairs; the staff at Hillsville Health and Rehabilitation Center; and Scott and Mary and the staff at the Super 8 in Hillsville. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Carroll News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019