Charlie Melvin Felts, 88 of Galax, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home. Mr. Felts was born in Carroll County, VA to the late Thomas Rastus and Lula Jones Felts. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two sons, Roy Dale Felts and James Carroll Felts; one brother, Earlie; and four sisters, Pauline, Gladys, Mary Frances, and Inez.

Survivors include his wife, Dea B. Felts of the home; son, Allen Felts of Hillsville; daughter-in-law, Laurie Felts; sister and brother-in-law, Faye and Dan Williams of Galax; six grandchildren, Jennifer Felts, Travis (Elsa) Felts, James W. (Sonni) Felts, Stacy Felts, Aaron Felts and Justin Felts; two step-grandchildren, Brianne Dove and Quinn Dove; seven great-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews .

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM with Chaplin Roger

Neitzke officiating. Burial will follow in Independence Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by the Hillsville V.F.W Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.