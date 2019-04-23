Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Smythers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Lynn Smythers

Obituary Flowers

Cheryl Lynn Smythers Obituary

Cheryl Lynn Smythers, 64, of Dugspur, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Smythers was born in Beckley, WV to the late Rosetta Meadows Harless.

Survivors include her husband, Eugene R. Smythers; daughters, April Brannock (Wesley)and Summer Lynn Nicholson; step-daughter, LaGena Smythers Thompson (Chris); step-son, Matthew Wade Smythers (fiancé, June); sisters, Wanda Bratton and Debbie Walters; grandchildren, Ashley, Haley, Destiny, Gage, and Bryce; step-grandchildren, Trent and Taner; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Fariss Mines Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.