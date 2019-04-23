Cheryl Lynn Smythers, 64, of Dugspur, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Smythers was born in Beckley, WV to the late Rosetta Meadows Harless.

Survivors include her husband, Eugene R. Smythers; daughters, April Brannock (Wesley)and Summer Lynn Nicholson; step-daughter, LaGena Smythers Thompson (Chris); step-son, Matthew Wade Smythers (fiancé, June); sisters, Wanda Bratton and Debbie Walters; grandchildren, Ashley, Haley, Destiny, Gage, and Bryce; step-grandchildren, Trent and Taner; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Fariss Mines Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1:00 until 2:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.