Christeene Elizabeth Ann Layman Auker 49 of Woodlawn, VA passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home.

Survivors include her husband, Bryan Auker of the home; children, Heather Harris of Virginia, David Auker of Charlotte, NC, Steven Sadler of West Columbia, SC, and Shawn Sadler of West Columbia, SC; father & step mother, Richard & Linda Layman, Sr.; mother, Judith Hall; grandchildren, Kyra Pettus, Zayne Harris, and Aiden Auker; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Teresa Layman; sisters and brother-in-law, Susan and Lark Hubbard, and Jennifer & Gene Disher; Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Auker family.