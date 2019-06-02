Home

Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel - Hillsville
PO Box 145 1035 N Main St.
Hillsville, VA 24343
276-728-2041
Christeene Auker
Christeene Elizabeth Ann Layman Auker

Christeene Elizabeth Ann Layman Auker 49 of Woodlawn, VA passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at her home.

Survivors include her husband, Bryan Auker of the home; children, Heather Harris of Virginia, David Auker of Charlotte, NC, Steven Sadler of West Columbia, SC, and Shawn Sadler of West Columbia, SC; father & step mother, Richard & Linda Layman, Sr.; mother, Judith Hall; grandchildren, Kyra Pettus, Zayne Harris, and Aiden Auker; brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Teresa Layman; sisters and brother-in-law, Susan and Lark Hubbard, and Jennifer & Gene Disher; Several nieces and nephews also survive.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Auker family.

Published in The Carroll News from June 2 to June 3, 2019
