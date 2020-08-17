Clarence Everett Burnette, Jr. 74 of Fancy Gap, VA passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at SECU Hospice Center in Yadkinville, NC. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Ann Burnette; parents, Clarence Everett Burnette, Sr. and Edna Alverta Branscome Burnette; brothers, Harold Burnette and Jim Burnette.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce Webb Burnette of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Mary Burnette of Fancy Gap; grandchildren and spouse, Tyler Burnette, Lauren and Ken Simpkins; great grandchild, Annaleigh Simpkins; sister, Lorene Newcity of Hillsville; brother-in-law and spouse, Ronald and Brenda Webb of Fancy Gap; sisters-in-law, Ellen Hiatt of Mt. Airy and Linda Murphy Burnette of Fancy Gap; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor Bobby Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the Franklin Branscome Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by Grayson V.F.W Post # 7726. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Burnette family.