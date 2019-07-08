Clarence Merle Barker, 91, of Galax, Virginia passed away Saturday July 6, 2019 at his home. Mr. Barker was born on June 1, 1928 in Carroll County, Virginia to Commodore Friel and Mary Leftwich Barker. In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by wife Lila Leone Barker; sisters Juanita Frost and Ernestine Barker; and brothers Olen, Vernon, and A.L. Barker all of Galax, Virginia.

Mr. Barker is survived by children Sharon, Donnie, and David Barker all of Galax; grandchildren Avery Dalton, Wesley Barker, David Franklin Barker, Will Barker, Mary Ashley Montgomery; great-grandchild Lila Montgomery; step-great-grandchild Carli Steel; brother Kyle Barker; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held Tuesday at 2:00 PM in the Blue Ridge Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. David Moore and Pastor Mark Mayes officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:00 PM until time for the funeral service at Blue Ridge Chapel Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made to Twin County Hospice.

